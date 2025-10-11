Next Article
GST cut sparks tractor sales frenzy: 146,180 units sold
Tractor sales in India just broke records, with 146,180 units sold in September 2025—a huge 45% jump from last year.
The big reason? The government slashed GST from 12% to 5% on tractors under 1,800cc right before Navratri, making them much more affordable during the festive rush.
All major players saw strong growth
Mahindra & Mahindra led the pack, selling 64,946 tractors—a 50% surge.
Sonalika Tractors hit its all-time best with 20,786 units sold.
Escorts Kubota and TAFE also saw strong growth, showing that the whole industry is buzzing.
Momentum expected to continue through Diwali
Most of the action came from smaller, sub-50 HP tractors, which dominate the Indian market.
Experts think this momentum will keep rolling through Diwali and could push yearly sales past one million for the first time.