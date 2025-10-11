GST cut sparks tractor sales frenzy: 146,180 units sold Auto Oct 11, 2025

Tractor sales in India just broke records, with 146,180 units sold in September 2025—a huge 45% jump from last year.

The big reason? The government slashed GST from 12% to 5% on tractors under 1,800cc right before Navratri, making them much more affordable during the festive rush.