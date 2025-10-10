BMW Group India reports record sales, EVs lead the charge
BMW Group India just had its best-ever run—selling 11,978 cars from January to September 2024, a solid 13% jump over last year.
The boost came from a big appetite for electric vehicles and roomy long-wheelbase models.
The third quarter was especially strong, with sales up 21% year-on-year, helped by new GST rates and festive season buzz.
EVs and long-wheelbase models drive growth
Electric vehicles made a huge splash, making up 21% of BMW's total sales—2,509 EVs sold, which is a massive 246% leap from last year.
The iX1 led the EV pack, with the flagship i7 close behind.
Long-wheelbase models like the 7, 5, and 3 Series also took off, growing 169% and making up half of all BMW car sales.
Highlights from BMW's sales report
The 3 Series kept its crown as India's favorite BMW sedan, grabbing 16% of total sales.
BMW has now sold over 15,000 long-wheelbase cars in India.
On the two-wheeler side, BMW Motorrad moved 3,976 bikes during this period.