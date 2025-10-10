BMW Group India reports record sales, EVs lead the charge Auto Oct 10, 2025

BMW Group India just had its best-ever run—selling 11,978 cars from January to September 2024, a solid 13% jump over last year.

The boost came from a big appetite for electric vehicles and roomy long-wheelbase models.

The third quarter was especially strong, with sales up 21% year-on-year, helped by new GST rates and festive season buzz.