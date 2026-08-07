GST cuts drive record auto sales in India
What's the story
India's automotive industry witnessed a historic surge in vehicle registrations last month, with the number hitting an all-time high of 2.59 million units. This marks a whopping 26% increase year-on-year (YoY). The spike is largely attributed to robust consumer demand following Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts. All categories including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors posted their best-ever July sales figures.
Sales breakdown
Every category posts best-ever July performance
According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), two-wheeler sales witnessed a massive 28% increase last month.
Three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles also saw significant growth at 16%, 19%, and 24%, respectively.
FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said every category posted its best-ever July performance for the first time on record.
Market performance
Rural markets outperformed urban centers
Rural markets outperformed urban centers across segments.
Two-wheeler sales in rural areas rose by 29% last month, while those in urban centers grew by 28%.
The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in total two-wheeler sales reached a record high of 11.2% last month, up from 7.7% a year ago.
In the commercial vehicle segment too, rural markets led decisively with a YoY growth of 29% against 19% reported in urban centres.
Vehicle sales
Passenger vehicle sales grew by 25% in rural markets
Sales of passenger vehicles in rural markets grew by 25%, compared to 16% in urban areas.
This was driven by improved affordability after GST cuts, new launches, and marketing schemes from automakers.
FADA also noted that consumer hesitation around the E20 transition nudged buyers toward CNG, hybrids and EVs.
The share of alternative-fuel CNG (24.67%), hybrid (8.02%), EV (7.90%) reached a combined total of 40.59%.
EV growth
Record EV retails last month
Total EV retails last month surged to a record 3,27,901 units, pushing overall EV penetration to around 12.7% from 9.6% a year ago.
With the festive season approaching, dealers are hopeful that this growth momentum will continue in the coming months.
Giridhar said rural sentiment for two-wheelers should continue improving as rainfall has recovered and Kharif sowing still trails last year by about 4.7%.