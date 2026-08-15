This Porsche 911-based track-ready marvel is limited to 15 units
What's the story
Gunther Werks has unveiled its latest creation, the GXR-Evo, a street-legal beast designed for racing enthusiasts. The car comes with a starting price tag of $1.35 million and is built on the 993-generation Porsche 911 platform. The GXR-Evo is all about speed and performance, featuring a lightweight carbon fiber body and a powerful engine that promises an exhilarating driving experience.
Design details
Body panels are made from 12k 2x2 carbon fiber weave
The GXR-Evo is a stunning blend of form and function.
Its body panels are made from 12k 2x2 carbon fiber weave, replacing the original Porsche parts.
The car also comes with a solid piece of carbon instead of rear glass, carbon fiber aero upgrades, front fender vents, a massive front splitter with canards on the nose, and an aggressive rear wing.
Engine specs
It is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine
The GXR-Evo is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, developed in partnership with Rothsport Racing.
The engine produces an impressive 455hp and can rev up to nearly 9,000rpm.
The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a modified Getrag six-speed manual gearbox, ensuring that this lightweight beast delivers serious thrills on the track.
Chassis enhancements
Its interior features a Motec digital display, quick-release steering wheel
The GXR-Evo's chassis is upgraded with Brembo Pista race brakes, center-lock wheels, and a custom JRZ suspension system.
The car also comes with a roll cage, carbon-Kevlar race seat, and Schroth harness for added safety.
Despite being street-legal, the interior of the GXR-Evo is pure race car, with a Motec digital display ahead of the driver, quick-release steering wheel, digital rear-view mirror, and OMP fire suppression system.
Special features
Only 15 units of the GXR-Evo will be produced
The GXR-Evo also comes with integrated air jacks for quick and safe lifting of the car, and a driver's helmet cooling system.
Gunther Werks will produce only 15 units of this high-performance machine, each starting at $1.55 million.
As an added bonus, every owner will receive a custom sim-racing rig from MYSIM to match their car, complete with a matching steering wheel.