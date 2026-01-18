Samsung's HARMAN to pioneer next-gen connected cars in India

Samsung Electronics -owned HARMAN Automotive is transforming its India operations into a global hub for software-defined and connected vehicle technologies. Krishna Kumar, Managing Director and Automotive Head of HARMAN India, said they have been preparing for software-defined vehicles for some time now. "Our approach is grounded in building production-ready solutions," he told The Hindu.

Strategy details Production-ready strategy and V2X technology Kumar emphasized that a major part of HARMAN's production-ready strategy is Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology. The company has partnered with Dutch firm HERE Technologies to develop direct and cloud-based V2X driver assistance systems from India. These systems support Euro NCAP (new car assessment program) 2026 compliance and provide advanced road alerts, enhancing safety outcomes that policymakers have been advocating for.

Product range Ready Product portfolio and connectivity solutions HARMAN's Ready Product portfolio covers various aspects of the in-car experience. It includes Ready Care for driver safety and wellness, Ready Vision as a next-gen digital cockpit solution, Ready Upgrade for post-sale feature additions, and Ready Display for enhanced in-cabin visual experiences. The company also sees a major shift in connectivity with its pre-developed telematics control unit (TCU), which reduces vehicle development timelines while offering built-in upgradability from 4G to 5G to SatCom through configurable design.

Connectivity features TCU enables seamless connectivity The TCU from HARMAN makes sure vehicles stay connected even in areas with poor terrestrial networks, switching to satellite connectivity when needed. Kumar stressed the importance of India in this process, saying "This is completely done out of India, in fact, end to end. We build the hardware, develop the software and manufacture it here."

Manufacturing hub Pune facility as a global manufacturing hub HARMAN's Pune facility serves as a global manufacturing hub for digital cockpits, TCUs, and automotive electronics. It supplies to leading Indian automakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Kumar highlighted the company's work in integrating JBL branded audio for Tata, Harman Kardon for Mahindra & Mahindra and Infinity for Maruti from a car audio standpoint.