Haryana proposes EV charger-ready parking for new and renovated buildings

Draft sets 1:3 commercial 1:5 residential

If this goes through, commercial spaces like malls and offices will need one charger for every three parking spots. For homes and apartments, it's one charger for every five.

You can put these chargers in basements or stilt areas as long as fire safety is sorted.

Plus, the space used for charging stations won't count against your building's allowed size, making it easier to include them.