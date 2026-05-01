Haryana proposes EV charger-ready parking for new and renovated buildings
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Haryana is looking to make electric vehicle (EV) charging way more accessible by updating its building rules.
The draft plan says every new or renovated home, apartment complex, mall, or office will need to have parking spots ready for electric vehicle chargers right from the start: no more awkward retrofits later.
Draft sets 1:3 commercial 1:5 residential
If this goes through, commercial spaces like malls and offices will need one charger for every three parking spots. For homes and apartments, it's one charger for every five.
You can put these chargers in basements or stilt areas as long as fire safety is sorted.
Plus, the space used for charging stations won't count against your building's allowed size, making it easier to include them.