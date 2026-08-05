Hennessey unveils Blackbird hypercar with 850hp V8 engine

The Blackbird is powered by a new 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, developed in partnership with Ilmor Engineering, the company behind IndyCar and NASCAR engines.

The engine is expected to produce between 811hp and 862hp and rev beyond 9,000rpm. Hennessey claims it will be the world's most powerful production naturally aspirated V8.

The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with an exposed gate and linkage for better driver engagement.