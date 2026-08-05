Hennessey unveils Blackbird hypercar with 850hp V8 engine
What's the story
Hennessey has unveiled the Blackbird, a new hypercar that takes cues from the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft. Unlike its predecessor, the Venom F5, which was all about speed and power, the Blackbird focuses more on driver engagement. It features a naturally aspirated V8 engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, six-speed manual gearbox and an uncluttered cabin. Production will be limited to just 71 units with customer deliveries starting in 2029.
Engine specifications
World's most powerful production naturally aspirated V8
The Blackbird is powered by a new 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, developed in partnership with Ilmor Engineering, the company behind IndyCar and NASCAR engines.
The engine is expected to produce between 811hp and 862hp and rev beyond 9,000rpm. Hennessey claims it will be the world's most powerful production naturally aspirated V8.
The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with an exposed gate and linkage for better driver engagement.
Design details
Car can hit top speed of 354km/h
The Blackbird features a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque and bodywork, targeting a dry weight of under 1,360kg.
It comes with adaptive suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, ABS and traction control for an improved driving experience.
The car can sprint from a standstill to 97km/h in under 3 seconds and hit a top speed of 354km/h.
Hennessey says the focus is more on long-distance usability than outright performance figures.
Aesthetic appeal
Cabin can accommodate 2 full-size carry-on bags
The Blackbird's styling is heavily inspired by the SR-71 Blackbird aircraft.
It features active vertical stabilizers that deploy at speeds above 114km/h (114kph) for improved stability and downforce.
The quad exhaust is inspired by the Bell X-1, while the sculpted side pods and bodywork take cues from Formula 1 and aerospace design.
The cabin has been designed to offer more space than its predecessor Venom F5 with enough luggage capacity for two full-size carry-on bags.
Market launch
Production starts in Texas in 2029
Production of the Blackbird will start in Texas in 2029 with prices starting at $2.5 million (approximately ₹24 crore), before taxes.
Just 71 examples will be made, and more than two-thirds of production has already been allocated ahead of its public debut on August 14 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week in California.