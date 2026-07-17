Hero MotoCorp begins Germany operations with KSR Group dealer network
Auto
Hero MotoCorp has begun its journey in Germany, marking its fifth European market.
Teaming up with Austria's KSR Group, Hero has opened over 28 sales and service outlets across major cities, with plans to expand to 30 outlets, making it easier for German riders to get their hands on a Hero bike and stay covered after purchase.
XPulse 200 priced from €2,990
The first bike on offer is the XPulse 200 4V, available in standard €2,990 and Pro €3,290 versions.
Each comes with a solid five-year warranty (three years from Hero plus two extra promotional years), so buyers can ride worry-free.
And if you're curious about what's coming next, Hero is already testing the new XPulse 421, which appears likely to debut at EICMA in 2026 and is expected to launch in stores in 2027.