Hero MotoCorp begins Germany operations with KSR Group dealer network

The first bike on offer is the XPulse 200 4V, available in standard €2,990 and Pro €3,290 versions.

Each comes with a solid five-year warranty (three years from Hero plus two extra promotional years), so buyers can ride worry-free.

And if you're curious about what's coming next, Hero is already testing the new XPulse 421, which appears likely to debut at EICMA in 2026 and is expected to launch in stores in 2027.