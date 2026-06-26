Hero MotoCorp launches Passion+ Disc in India at ₹84,128 Auto Jun 26, 2026

Hero MotoCorp just dropped the new Passion+ Disc in India at ₹84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This commuter bike packs a front disk brake for safer stops, a digital display with Bluetooth so you can catch call and SMS alerts on the go, and an LED projector headlamp for better night rides.

Under the hood is a 100-cc BS6 engine delivering 7.91hp and 8.05 Nm torque.