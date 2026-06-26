Hero MotoCorp launches Passion+ Disc in India at ₹84,128
Hero MotoCorp just dropped the new Passion+ Disc in India at ₹84,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
This commuter bike packs a front disk brake for safer stops, a digital display with Bluetooth so you can catch call and SMS alerts on the go, and an LED projector headlamp for better night rides.
Under the hood is a 100-cc BS6 engine delivering 7.91hp and 8.05 Nm torque.
Passion+ disc built for commuters
You get solid fuel efficiency (Hero claims up to 71km/l) plus handy features like side stand engine cut-off for safety and a USB charging port for your devices.
The bike's built for daily commutes with a comfy seat, upright posture, utility storage case, and comes in four colors: Heavy Grey, Nexus Blue, Dark Industrial Grey, and Pearl Red.
It's available now at Hero dealerships across India.