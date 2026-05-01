Hero MotoCorp sells 566,086 units in April 2026, up 85%

Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, scooters, VIDA rise

Motorcycles led the charge with over 500,000 sold (up 75%), while scooter sales exploded by nearly 233%, thanks to popular models like the Xoom. Exports almost doubled too.

Even their electric brand VIDA saw strong momentum: sales jumped by more than 129%.

Hero also expanded its retail footprint with 70 new touchpoints, including Premia outlets, taking the total Premia network to 132 outlets across India.