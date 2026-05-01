Hero MotoCorp sells 566,086 units in April 2026, up 85%
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Hero MotoCorp just had a blockbuster April 2026, selling 566,086 bikes and scooters, a massive 85% jump from last year.
Most of these sales came from India itself, with domestic numbers reaching over 530,000 units.
Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, scooters, VIDA rise
Motorcycles led the charge with over 500,000 sold (up 75%), while scooter sales exploded by nearly 233%, thanks to popular models like the Xoom. Exports almost doubled too.
Even their electric brand VIDA saw strong momentum: sales jumped by more than 129%.
Hero also expanded its retail footprint with 70 new touchpoints, including Premia outlets, taking the total Premia network to 132 outlets across India.