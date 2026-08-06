This stylish electric hypercar celebrates Hispano Suiza's 120th anniversary
What's the story
Hispano Suiza, a Spanish automaker, has unveiled its latest electric hypercar, the Carmen Sagrera. The new model is the third in the Carmen family and was launched to celebrate the company's 120th anniversary. With a whopping 1,115hp and 1,161Nm of torque under its belt, this beast can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds. However, what really sets it apart is Hispano Suiza's philosophy of putting driver experience ahead of software complexity.
Innovative technology
A look at Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics
Unlike other automakers who are focusing on more digital features and systems, Hispano Suiza is developing tech that works in the background.
The idea is to create a direct relationship between man and machine with their proprietary system, Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics (HSDD).
It controls traction, torque distribution, stability, regenerative braking, and drive modes by analyzing the car's condition and environment in real time.
Enhanced performance
The system processes over 200M instructions per second
The Carmen Sagrera's tech is designed to enhance the driver experience, not replace it.
It uses an electronic architecture that collects data from over 100 sensors across the vehicle.
This data is processed by dynamic management software to adapt the hypercar's behavior in real time.
The system can process over 200 million instructions per second, translating signals from chassis and powertrain into pressure, temperature, position, speed, acceleration, power, and torque data.
Tech philosophy
Hispano Suiza's 'Invisible Technology'
Hispano Suiza describes its tech as "Invisible Technology," which doesn't seek attention for itself but rather aims to enhance the relationship between car and driver.
The engineers had to strike a balance between performance, safety, and engagement in an electric vehicle with over 1,100hp.
The result is a car where the electronics work behind the scenes to make every mile more engaging.