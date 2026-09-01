HMSI posts 8% August sales rise to 5.79L units
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just clocked an 8% sales jump this August, selling 5.79 lakh bikes and scooters, up from 5.34 lakh last year.
Domestic numbers rose to 5.17 lakh units, and exports got a nice lift too, growing by 15% to 61,000 units.
HMSI reports 13% YTD sales growth
From April to August, HMSI's total sales soared by 13%, hitting 27.33 lakh units compared to last year's 24.25 lakh.
Exports surged by 31%, while domestic sales went up by 11%.
The company runs four plants across India, and serves more than 7.6 crore customers through more than 7,000 touchpoints, and they're aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050 as part of Honda's global vision.