Honda CB125 Hornet debuts in India: Check top features
Honda just dropped the CB125 Hornet in India, making it their most premium 125cc bike yet at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
It packs a 123.94cc engine with 11.1hp and 11.2Nm torque, weighs in at 124kg, and stands out with golden USD forks and full LED lighting.
Other notable features include Bluetooth connectivity and navigation
You get a slick 4.2-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth via Honda's RoadSync app—so music, calls, and navigation are all sorted while you ride.
Safety's covered too with a front disk brake and single-channel ABS.
Available in four bold colors, the CB125 Hornet goes up against the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125—bringing some serious tech to the crowded 125cc scene.