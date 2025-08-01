Honda CB125 Hornet debuts in India: Check top features

Other notable features include Bluetooth connectivity and navigation

You get a slick 4.2-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth via Honda's RoadSync app—so music, calls, and navigation are all sorted while you ride.

Safety's covered too with a front disk brake and single-channel ABS.

Available in four bold colors, the CB125 Hornet goes up against the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, and Bajaj Pulsar N125—bringing some serious tech to the crowded 125cc scene.