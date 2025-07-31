Next Article
Tesla robotaxi gets stuck in self-driving loop, teleoperators save day
A Tesla Robotaxi in Austin got caught in a loop, circling a parking lot after its usual exit was blocked by cones.
The car recognized the blockage but just kept going around, leaving passenger Dan Burkland amused and a bit confused as he watched it try (and fail) to figure things out.
Teleoperators step in to guide car out
After six laps, Burkland reached out to Tesla support.
Teleoperators stepped in, took remote control, and guided the car out of the lot within five to six minutes.
This highlights how Tesla's Robotaxi—still running on Level 2 Full Self-Driving with a safety monitor—sometimes needs real people to bail it out when tech hits a snag.
So if you're hoping for flawless robo-rides just yet, it might be worth keeping expectations in check.