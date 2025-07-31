Tesla robotaxi gets stuck in self-driving loop, teleoperators save day

Teleoperators step in to guide car out

After six laps, Burkland reached out to Tesla support.

Teleoperators stepped in, took remote control, and guided the car out of the lot within five to six minutes.

This highlights how Tesla's Robotaxi—still running on Level 2 Full Self-Driving with a safety monitor—sometimes needs real people to bail it out when tech hits a snag.

So if you're hoping for flawless robo-rides just yet, it might be worth keeping expectations in check.