2026 Subaru Impreza arrives with $27,790 starting price Auto Jul 31, 2025

Subaru's 2026 Impreza now starts at $27,790—up $1,125 from last year—after dropping its most affordable base trim.

That's a jump of over $3,000 compared to two years ago, so getting into a new Impreza just got pricier.

The lineup is now limited to the Sport and RS trims.