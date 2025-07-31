2026 Subaru Impreza arrives with $27,790 starting price
Subaru's 2026 Impreza now starts at $27,790—up $1,125 from last year—after dropping its most affordable base trim.
That's a jump of over $3,000 compared to two years ago, so getting into a new Impreza just got pricier.
The lineup is now limited to the Sport and RS trims.
Sport trim adds features like an 11.6-inch touchscreen
Both Sport and RS models come with all-wheel drive and a sporty 5-door hatchback look.
The Sport trim adds cool extras like 18-inch dark alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, Eyesight driver assist tech, and wireless Apple CarPlay.
RS trim gets a more powerful engine and premium sound system
The RS steps it up with a stronger 180hp engine, LED headlights, blacked-out details, red-accented seats, wireless charging, and aluminum pedals.
You can also opt for upgrades like flashy yellow paint or a Harman Kardon sound system—if you're willing to pay more.