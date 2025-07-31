Next Article
Tesla's Aerocity showroom to open soon, boosting EV presence
Tesla is gearing up to launch its second Indian showroom, this time in Delhi's Aerocity near the airport, following its Mumbai debut.
This move is part of a bigger push—Tesla just launched the Model Y here and rolled out its official India website, signaling it's serious about expanding in the country.
Tesla's entry into India
Industry expert Vivek Vaidya notes that Tesla's entry into India was a matter of "when, not if," saying India's a huge market where EV adoption is set to rise fast.
With bookings open for two imported Model Y variants and deliveries starting soon, Tesla is ready to shake up the competition—including luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes, plus newer players like VinFast and BYD.