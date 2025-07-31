Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X becomes fastest American car at Nurburgring Auto Jul 31, 2025

Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X just became the fastest American car ever at the Nurburgring, clocking a 6:49.275 lap on July 31, 2025.

This run not only ended Chevy's over 10-year break from the legendary track but also beat out heavyweights like the Ford Mustang GTD and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The record was set as part of Chevrolet's big return with three C8 models: Z06, ZR1, and the hybrid ZR1X.