Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X becomes fastest American car at Nurburgring
Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X just became the fastest American car ever at the Nurburgring, clocking a 6:49.275 lap on July 31, 2025.
This run not only ended Chevy's over 10-year break from the legendary track but also beat out heavyweights like the Ford Mustang GTD and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The record was set as part of Chevrolet's big return with three C8 models: Z06, ZR1, and the hybrid ZR1X.
Chevy engineers, not pro racers, set these lap times
What's cool is that these lap times weren't set by pro racers, but by Chevrolet engineers—Aaron Link (Z06), Brian Wallace (ZR1), and Drew Cattell (ZR1X)—who helped build and test these cars.
As GM Motorsport boss Ken Morris put it, their hands-on work made all the difference.
The cars themselves were mostly stock except for safety tweaks like roll hoops and bucket seats, showing off Chevy's engineering skills on one of racing's toughest stages.