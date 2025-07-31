Skoda Vision O concept previews next-gen Octavia Auto Jul 31, 2025

Skoda just dropped the Vision O concept, giving us a first look at what their next-gen Octavia and estate cars might look like.

The big debut is set for the 2025 Munich Motor Show, but early glimpses show off a sleek, aerodynamic design with sharp LED lights and cameras instead of old-school mirrors—definitely a modern vibe.