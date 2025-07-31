Next Article
Skoda Vision O concept previews next-gen Octavia
Skoda just dropped the Vision O concept, giving us a first look at what their next-gen Octavia and estate cars might look like.
The big debut is set for the 2025 Munich Motor Show, but early glimpses show off a sleek, aerodynamic design with sharp LED lights and cameras instead of old-school mirrors—definitely a modern vibe.
Vision O hints at fully electric next-gen Octavia
Vision O isn't just about looks—it hints that Skoda's next Octavia will go fully electric, likely using Volkswagen's latest EV platform.
The full reveal happens in September, but it's clear Skoda is getting serious about tech upgrades and joining the all-electric movement.