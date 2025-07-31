Next Article
BSA's classic Bantam returns with modern engine and retro styling
BSA is reviving its legendary Bantam motorcycle, giving it a fresh 334cc engine borrowed from the Jawa 42 FJ that puts out 29hp.
The new Bantam keeps those vintage vibes with retro styling—think exposed front lamp and subtle radiator—but adds practical updates for today's riders.
Price and availability
Set at £3,499 (about $4,630), the Bantam hits UK roads in September 2025 and goes up against Royal Enfield's popular 350cc bikes.
It comes with essentials like ABS and LED lights.
Backed by Mahindra, BSA plans to roll out the Bantam in 12 countries—including India and Germany—as part of its comeback on the global stage.