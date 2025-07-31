Kinetic plans to sell 1.5 lakh e-scooters annually by 2028

Investment and dealership expansion in the works

The new Kinetic DX will be priced between ₹1.11 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh, putting it right up against rivals like Bajaj and TVS.

Vice Chairman Ajinkya Firodia says they're focused on scaling up and rolling out more variants soon.

To make it all happen, Kinetic's investing ₹257 crore in working capital and marketing—comprising ₹80 crore already invested and an additional ₹177 crore planned—setting up a network of 300 dealerships (starting with major cities), and using their Maharashtra plant—which can churn out up to 12,000 scooters a month across multiple shifts—to power this expansion.