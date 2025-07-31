Next Article
Honda's new Prelude is a hybrid sports car
Honda just brought back the Prelude after more than two decades, calling it their "ideal sports car."
First teased as a concept in 2023 and shown off again at Goodwood 2025, the new Prelude officially launches in Japan this September and lands in the US early next year.
More punch than Civic Hybrid
Built on the Civic Type R platform, the new Prelude mixes a 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor for hybrid power and sharper handling.
There's no manual—just an S+ Shift mode for sporty driving.
The design takes cues from gliders, plus you get handy split-folding rear seats for extra storage.
Honda says it'll pack even more punch than today's Civic Hybrid, with consistent specs worldwide.