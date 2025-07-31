Volvo XC60 facelift arrives in India on August 1

The updated XC60 will likely cost more than current model

Inside, the XC60 now packs an upgraded 11.2-inch touchscreen running on Qualcomm tech—think smoother visuals and handy over-the-air updates.

The powertrain stays the same: a mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine with AWD.

Expect a price bump over the current ₹70.75 lakh tag as it takes on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3.

Volvo hopes this facelift keeps its best-seller ahead of the pack.