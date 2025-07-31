Next Article
Volvo XC60 facelift arrives in India on August 1
Volvo is bringing its updated XC60 SUV to India on August 1, 2025.
This facelift gives the popular luxury ride a sharper look with a new grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, and sleeker air vents.
It's Volvo's second update for this model, aiming to keep things fresh for Indian drivers.
The updated XC60 will likely cost more than current model
Inside, the XC60 now packs an upgraded 11.2-inch touchscreen running on Qualcomm tech—think smoother visuals and handy over-the-air updates.
The powertrain stays the same: a mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine with AWD.
Expect a price bump over the current ₹70.75 lakh tag as it takes on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3.
Volvo hopes this facelift keeps its best-seller ahead of the pack.