Maruti Suzuki to branch out into drones, EV charging stations Auto Jul 31, 2025

Maruti Suzuki just got the green light to branch out beyond cars—they're planning to make drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), plus roll out new mobility services like vehicle leasing and EV charging stations.

All these moves will be up for discussion at their big shareholder meeting on August 28, 2025.