Next Article
Maruti Suzuki to branch out into drones, EV charging stations
Maruti Suzuki just got the green light to branch out beyond cars—they're planning to make drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), plus roll out new mobility services like vehicle leasing and EV charging stations.
All these moves will be up for discussion at their big shareholder meeting on August 28, 2025.
Company's plans also include trading hydrogen and biogas
The company's also looking at trading hydrogen and biogas, recycling old vehicles, and even earning carbon credits.
Alongside this, they want to boost their research, consulting, logistics, and supply chain game.
As Maruti Suzuki puts it, these steps show they're embracing emerging mobility solutions while keeping sustainability front and center.