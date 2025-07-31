Next Article
Oben Rorr EZ e-bike launching on August 5: Details here
Oben Electric is rolling out the new Rorr EZ electric bike on August 5, 2025.
Building on last year's popular launch, this upgraded model promises smoother rides in city traffic and packs in smarter, rider-friendly features.
Up to 175km range per charge
The new Rorr EZ comes with Oben's own LFP battery tech—meaning double the lifespan and better heat resistance for safer rides.
You get up to 175km range per charge, a quick top-up to 80% in just 45 minutes, and a max speed of 95km/h.
Bookings open August 5 across major cities, with deliveries starting August 15.