Oben Rorr EZ e-bike launching on August 5: Details here

Up to 175km range per charge

The new Rorr EZ comes with Oben's own LFP battery tech—meaning double the lifespan and better heat resistance for safer rides.

You get up to 175km range per charge, a quick top-up to 80% in just 45 minutes, and a max speed of 95km/h.

Bookings open August 5 across major cities, with deliveries starting August 15.