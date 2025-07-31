Next Article
Tata Motors begins Harrier.ev deliveries: Check variant-wise prices
Tata Motors has started handing over its all-electric Harrier.ev SUV to buyers nationwide, just a month after its big reveal.
With prices starting at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and five different variants—including Adventure 65 and Empowered 75—the Harrier.ev is Tata's latest push into the EV scene.
SUV gets up to 75 kWh battery, offers 622km range
Built on Tata's Acti.ev platform, you can pick between single-motor (rear-wheel drive) or dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setups.
The AWD version packs a punch—0 to 100km/h in just 6.3 seconds!
Battery options go up to 75 kWh, offering a max range of 622km (MIDC).
There's even a Stealth Edition with a matte black finish for those who like their ride extra bold.