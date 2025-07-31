Tata Motors begins Harrier.ev deliveries: Check variant-wise prices

SUV gets up to 75 kWh battery, offers 622km range

Built on Tata's Acti.ev platform, you can pick between single-motor (rear-wheel drive) or dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setups.

The AWD version packs a punch—0 to 100km/h in just 6.3 seconds!

Battery options go up to 75 kWh, offering a max range of 622km (MIDC).

There's even a Stealth Edition with a matte black finish for those who like their ride extra bold.