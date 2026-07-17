Honda discontinues Prologue, now has no EVs in US lineup
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Honda has officially discontinued its last electric vehicle in the US with its last EV (the Prologue) now discontinued.
This move comes after a big drop in demand for EVs over the past year and a half, plus the end of the federal $7,500 tax credit.
As of now, Honda doesn't have any electric cars left in its US lineup.
Honda invests $28 billion in hybrids
Honda's EV plans hit roadblocks, with canceled models like the Acura ZDX and RSX crossover showing how tough the market has been.
Instead of chasing EVs, Honda is switching gears to hybrids: two new prototypes were revealed this May, and 15 more are promised by March 2030.
The company is investing heavily ($28 billion) into hybrid technology to make its next-generation cars even more efficient.