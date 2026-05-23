Honda India actively seeking partnerships to cut costs, expand operations

Honda Cars India is actively seeking strategic partnerships in the country, as part of its efforts to expand operations and cut costs. The company's president and CEO, Takashi Nakajima, confirmed this development but did not provide any details on potential collaborations. He said, "Strategy-wise, I think we can say that we are open and actively searching for friends."

Strategic advantages Possible alliances to enhance manufacturing scale and localization The possible alliances could help Honda improve its manufacturing scale and localization in India. The company now has production plants in Greater Noida and Tapukara, Rajasthan. This comes as part of a broader strategy to revamp its India approach after years of losing market share and a dwindling product range.

Market strategy Honda's current product range and market strategy Honda's current product range in India includes the Elevate SUV, City, and Amaze sedans. However, it has been missing from several high-volume segments such as the sub-4-meter SUV category. The company recently admitted that its global standard product strategy hadn't completely matched Indian customer needs. Now, Honda sees India as one of its three key markets globally along with North America and Japan.

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