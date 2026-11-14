Honda launches Kuromi-themed BIZ 125 scooter in Brazil with Sanrio
Honda just dropped the Honda x Kuromi BIZ 125 in Brazil, and it's a real eye-catcher.
Inspired by Sanrio's Kuromi character, this scooter comes in a bold Mat Midnight Purple and is perfect for fans who want something fun and different on the road.
FlexOne 125cc scooter priced 17,990 reais
The scooter has handy features like a storage pocket for your essentials and a front hook for bags.
It runs on gasoline and ethanol blends with its 125cc FlexOne engine, so you get some flexibility at the pump.
At 17,990 reais (about $3,235), it's pretty accessible if you're looking for both style and practicality.
Honda builds on collaboration with Sanrio
Honda is mixing playful design with everyday usefulness.
This launch builds on their ongoing collaboration with Sanrio, showing they're serious about bringing more personality to daily commutes.