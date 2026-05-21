Honda launches ZR-V SUV in India May 22 around ₹40L-₹50L Auto May 21, 2026

Honda's bringing the ZR-V SUV to India on May 22, 2026.

Sitting above the Elevate in Honda's lineup, this five-seater comes loaded with premium features and a hybrid engine.

Expect it as a fully imported model priced around ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), going up against rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.