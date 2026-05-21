Honda launches ZR-V SUV in India May 22 around ₹40L-₹50L
Honda's bringing the ZR-V SUV to India on May 22, 2026.
Sitting above the Elevate in Honda's lineup, this five-seater comes loaded with premium features and a hybrid engine.
Expect it as a fully imported model priced around ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), going up against rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.
ZR-V e:HEV 184hp safety features
The ZR-V runs on Honda's e:HEV strong-hybrid system: a mix of a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors for solid performance (184hp, 315 Nm of torque).
Design-wise, it stands out with a wide stance, bold grille, and sleek LED lights.
Inside, you get comforts like a freestanding touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, plus advanced safety tech including adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking, making it feel pretty future-ready.