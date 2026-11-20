Honda unveils Avancier, its first SUV with next-gen hybrid tech
What's the story
Honda has unveiled its latest three-row SUV, the Avancier. The vehicle will be the first to feature Honda's next-generation hybrid technology and a newly developed vehicle platform. The launch was held online under the 'Grand-Journey' concept, emphasizing long-distance comfort, cabin space, and driving dynamics. The Avancier is expected to be launched in several Asian markets including Thailand, Japan, and China.
Design details
Firstly, let's look at the design
The Avancier sports a new exterior design with slim multi-function lights, a big front grille, flush door handles, and a hidden rear wiper.
Its rear section features angular combination lamps and prominent wheel arches for an SUV-inspired look.
Inside, the vehicle boasts a minimalist dashboard with a large central infotainment display and column-mounted gear selector for more cabin space.
Comfort features
SUV offers panoramic roof and ambient lighting
The second row of the Avancier is all about passenger comfort, with heated and ventilated seats, large headrests, and big armrests.
A panoramic roof extends to the third row for an airy feel.
The vehicle also comes with a 12-speaker Bose sound system with Dolby Atmos support, voice recognition capabilities, ambient lighting, among other high-tech features.
Tech specs
It is equipped with Honda's next-generation hybrid system
The Avancier is the first model to come with Honda's next-generation two-motor hybrid system.
The updated setup promises improved engine efficiency, a more compact drive unit, and revised control technologies for better fuel economy without sacrificing responsiveness or driving enjoyment.
It also sits on a new platform designed to balance body rigidity and weight reduction while improving cornering stability and overall driving performance.
Control systems
Comes with Honda's Motion Management System
The Avancier also comes with Honda's Motion Management System, which integrates braking force, driving force, and other vehicle dynamics to improve stability across different driving conditions.
It also features Honda's DualPower eAWD electric all-wheel-drive system that uses separate motors to drive the front and rear wheels independently.
This system distributes torque according to driving conditions while delivering strong acceleration and improved traction.