Honda signals shift from all electric to hybrid, unveils prototypes Auto May 15, 2026

Honda just showed off two new hybrid prototypes, a slick sedan and an SUV, at its Japan briefing, signaling a major shift from all-electric to hybrid as the brand's main focus.

These models, called the Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype and Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype, give us a peek at what the next-gen Accord or Civic, and the Acura RDX, might look like.