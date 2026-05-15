Honda signals shift from all electric to hybrid, unveils prototypes
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Honda just showed off two new hybrid prototypes, a slick sedan and an SUV, at its Japan briefing, signaling a major shift from all-electric to hybrid as the brand's main focus.
These models, called the Honda Hybrid Sedan Prototype and Acura Hybrid SUV Prototype, give us a peek at what the next-gen Accord or Civic, and the Acura RDX, might look like.
Honda plans 15 hybrids by 2030
Honda plans to roll out 15 hybrid models worldwide by 2030, starting with a next-generation platform in 2027 that promises better fuel efficiency and lower costs.
The lineup will feature electric all-wheel drive for more fun behind the wheel. There's also a new ADAS safety system coming in 2028.
For India fans: expect two new SUVs designed specifically for local tastes by 2028.