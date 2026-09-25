Honda to launch Elevate facelift, 0 Alpha EV in India

Honda is gearing up to launch four new SUVs in India, including a refreshed Elevate and its first-ever electric SUV here, the 0 Alpha.

The Elevate facelift drops on October 6, while the all-electric 0 Alpha will be built at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and will go on sale from 2027.

These launches are part of Honda's plan to step up its game in India with more SUV choices for Indian buyers.