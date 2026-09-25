Honda to launch Elevate facelift, 0 Alpha EV in India
Honda is gearing up to launch four new SUVs in India, including a refreshed Elevate and its first-ever electric SUV here, the 0 Alpha.
The Elevate facelift drops on October 6, while the all-electric 0 Alpha will be built at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and will go on sale from 2027.
These launches are part of Honda's plan to step up its game in India with more SUV choices for Indian buyers.
Honda bets ₹1,200cr on 0 Alpha
The updated Elevate is expected to include restyling and extra features, and it is likely to keep the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated gasoline engine, but adds fresh lighting and a new grille for a modern vibe.
The 0 Alpha is Honda's ₹1,200 crore bet on EVs, aiming to serve both Indian buyers and export markets like Japan.
Looking ahead, Honda plans to enter the mid-size vehicle segment in India by 2028 and says it will introduce a combination of ICE, hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains in India in the future, so if you're into techy rides or greener driving, there's more coming your way.