Honda's new tech could steer motorcycles away from crashes

Honda recently reported a patent for a smart motorcycle system that spots blind spots with cameras and can actually help steer you clear of danger. As reported on December 26, 2025, this tech could make riding much safer by stepping in when it senses a possible collision.

How does it work? The setup uses cameras to watch your surroundings, plus sensors to track your braking, acceleration, and steering.

If something risky pops up in your blind spot, the bike gives you visual or audio alerts.

If you don't react fast enough, it can gently nudge the handlebars to help guide you out of trouble.

Smarter reactions for real-world riding If you start reacting—like braking or steering—the system just boosts your move a bit.

But if you freeze up or miss the threat entirely, it steps in more forcefully, all while aiming to maintain balance and avoid upsetting the bike through turns.