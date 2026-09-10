Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition launched at ₹22L
What's the story
Hyundai has launched a new variant of its popular Alcazar SUV, the Lounge Edition, in India. The model is priced starting at ₹21.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time Hyundai is offering a five-seat layout with the Alcazar. The Lounge Edition features a Hyundai Rear Seat Experience (RSE) package that adds several visual and functional upgrades to the vehicle.
Enhanced experience
Hyundai Rear Seat Experience (RSE) package
The Hyundai Rear Seat Experience (RSE) package is the main highlight of the Alcazar Lounge Edition.
It includes an 11.6-inch screen on the front seatback, which can be used to stream OTT content, play games, and mirror phones.
The screen also has a dedicated app store and is connected to an eight-speaker Bose sound system for an enhanced audio-visual experience.
Design details
The SUV features a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof
The Alcazar Lounge Edition comes in a Golden Bronze color with black skid plates and side sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar, roof rails and ORVM garnish.
It also gets matte-black alloys and silver interior inserts for a premium look.
The car features Moonwhite ambient light for added ambiance inside the cabin.
A voice-enabled panoramic sunroof adds to the overall experience of this special edition model.
Performance specs
The Alcazar Lounge Edition is exclusively available with diesel engine
The Alcazar Lounge Edition features a new seat design with lounge branding and cushions for added comfort in the rear seat.
Mechanically, this variant is diesel-exclusive and is based on the top-of-the-line Signature variant of the Alcazar.
The engine delivers a power output of 114hp and a peak torque of 250Nm, making it an efficient choice for those who prefer diesel vehicles.