Hyundai BAYON mid-size SUV launched in India at ₹10L

The BAYON is built on Hyundai's Global K enhanced platform, designed to meet 5-star Indian crash test safety standards.

The SUV features the brand's latest 'Art of Steel' design language, similar to the new TUCSON.

It measures 4.2 meters in length, a tad shorter than the 4.3-meter-long CRETA.

The front of the vehicle has LED projector headlights and L-shaped DRLs that double as turn indicators.