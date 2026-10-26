Hyundai BAYON mid-size SUV launched in India at ₹10L
What's the story
Hyundai has launched its latest mid-size SUV, the BAYON, in India. The vehicle is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be positioned below the CRETA in Hyundai's lineup. The company is manufacturing the BAYON at its Chennai facility for both right-hand and left-hand drive configurations to cater to domestic and export markets. Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the CNG version of this SUV in January 2027.
Design details
Hyundai's 'Art of Steel' design language
The BAYON is built on Hyundai's Global K enhanced platform, designed to meet 5-star Indian crash test safety standards.
The SUV features the brand's latest 'Art of Steel' design language, similar to the new TUCSON.
It measures 4.2 meters in length, a tad shorter than the 4.3-meter-long CRETA.
The front of the vehicle has LED projector headlights and L-shaped DRLs that double as turn indicators.
Exterior features
It gets petal-style 17-inch alloy wheels
The side profile of the BAYON is characterized by flared wheel arches and sharp character lines, giving it a muscular look.
It also gets petal-style 17-inch alloy wheels and traditional pull-type door handles.
The rear of the vehicle has a slim black band that houses sleek LED tail-lamps with 'BAYON' lettering on the tailgate.
A prominent roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp sits above the rear windscreen.
Interior highlights
The vehicle offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen
The interior of the BAYON is similar to Brazil-spec i20, with a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.
It also gets physical buttons and dials for HVAC controls, shortcut buttons below the touchscreen, and more on the steering wheel.
The vehicle offers three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, and comes with ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat adjustment, and Bose sound system, among other features.
Safety specs
It comes with Level 2 ADAS and 6 airbags
The BAYON comes with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disk brakes, among other safety features.
It is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 115hp and 144Nm of torque.
The vehicle offers manual and CVT gearbox options with claimed mileage figures of up to 18.6km/l for the petrol CVT variant.