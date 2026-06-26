Hyundai debuts all new 2027 Elantra at Busan Auto Show

Hyundai Pleos infotainment, console and powertrains

The cabin gets a tech boost with Hyundai's Pleos infotainment system on a 12.9-inch or an optional 14.6-inch touchscreen.

There's more console space thanks to a relocated gear selector, plus dual wireless charging pads, and ambient lighting for extra comfort.

In Korea, buyers can pick between a 2.0-liter gas engine or a 1.6-liter hybrid, with the latter featuring regenerative braking and Stay Mode so you can keep your music or air conditioning running on battery during stops without burning fuel.