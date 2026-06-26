Hyundai debuts all new 2027 Elantra at Busan Auto Show
Hyundai just pulled the wraps off its all-new 2027 Elantra (Avante in Korea) at the Busan Auto Show.
The latest model stands out with a longer, wider body, bold flared arches, flush door handles, and cool H-shaped lights, showcasing Hyundai's sharp "Art of Steel" design vibe.
Hyundai Pleos infotainment, console and powertrains
The cabin gets a tech boost with Hyundai's Pleos infotainment system on a 12.9-inch or an optional 14.6-inch touchscreen.
There's more console space thanks to a relocated gear selector, plus dual wireless charging pads, and ambient lighting for extra comfort.
In Korea, buyers can pick between a 2.0-liter gas engine or a 1.6-liter hybrid, with the latter featuring regenerative braking and Stay Mode so you can keep your music or air conditioning running on battery during stops without burning fuel.
Elantra Korea 2026 global 2027
Sales kick off in South Korea later in 2026, with global availability rolling out in 2027, so there's plenty of time to check out all the new features before it hits your local showroom.