Hyundai unveils 8th-gen Elantra with futuristic looks and AI features

Safety specs

It also offers navigation-based smart cruise control 2

The 2027 Elantra comes with Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2, which automatically decreases vehicle speed at intersections, speed bumps, and speed-enforcement areas. It also has 10 airbags, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, and Lane Keeping Assist 2, among other safety features. Hyundai will announce final trim specifications, official fuel efficiency ratings, and retail pricing in Q3 of this year. An 'Early Pass' pre-registration event is underway on the official corporate website until August 2.