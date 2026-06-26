Hyundai unveils 8th-gen Elantra with futuristic looks and AI features
What's the story
Hyundai has unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show. The new model is a major upgrade in the compact sedan segment and marks Hyundai's shift toward software-centric vehicles. It features Pleos Connect and Gleo AI, a language model-based generative artificial intelligence agent. The exterior design follows Hyundai's 'Art of Steel' philosophy, with strong lines and structured surfaces for an aerodynamic look.
Design details
The sedan is offered in 6 new exterior colors
The 2027 Elantra features a futuristic grille and slim LEDs for daytime running lights. The side profile retains the classic three-box sedan silhouette but with a longer hood and muscular fenders. Hyundai is offering six new exterior colors for the Elantra, including Kodiak Blue Matte, Raptor Grey Matte, and Graphene Green Pearl. There are also three new interior color schemes: Cognac, Ivory Rose, and Chalk Beige.
Tech specs
It features a display with screen-splitting capabilities
The 2027 Elantra comes with a symmetrical, driver-centric cockpit layout. It has a large rectangular display of either 14.6-inch or 12.9-inch size, along with physical buttons for easy access. A secondary display is also provided in the driver's direct line of sight to show driving data. The Pleos Connect system, based on the Android Automotive Operating System, supports screen-splitting capabilities for multitasking purposes.
Audio and power
It is backed by 2 engine options
The 2027 Elantra also features a Bang & Olufsen sound system, Built-in Cam 2 Plus, Over-the-Air software updates, Hyundai Digital Key 2, and ultra-fast charging USB ports. It is available with two engine options: a 2.0L petrol engine producing a peak power output of 146.96hp with an intelligent variable transmission (iVT) and a strong hybrid-petrol engine producing a combined output of 154.85hp.
Advanced features
The car comes with regenerative braking feature
The 2027 Elantra comes with a regenerative braking feature that modulates deceleration forces based on surrounding traffic patterns and navigation data. It also has a new Stay Mode, which lets passengers use climate control and infotainment systems while parked without keeping the combustion engine active. This mimics the stationary behavior of a pure electric vehicle.
Safety specs
It also offers navigation-based smart cruise control 2
The 2027 Elantra comes with Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2, which automatically decreases vehicle speed at intersections, speed bumps, and speed-enforcement areas. It also has 10 airbags, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, and Lane Keeping Assist 2, among other safety features. Hyundai will announce final trim specifications, official fuel efficiency ratings, and retail pricing in Q3 of this year. An 'Early Pass' pre-registration event is underway on the official corporate website until August 2.