Hyundai is now selling commercial vehicles in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced its entry into the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its dedicated taxi range - Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan). The new models are designed for fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs, focusing on low operating costs, reliability, and higher earning potential. Both vehicles are powered by a 1.2-liter Kappa four-cylinder engine in petrol and CNG options.

Pricing Prices and booking details The Prime HB is priced at ₹5.99 lakh, while the Prime SD starts at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both models are now open at Hyundai dealerships across India with a nominal amount of ₹5,000. Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO designate of Hyundai Motor India, said these vehicles are engineered for trust, reliability, and good earning potential in commercial use.

Warranty Extended warranty and finance options Hyundai is offering extended warranty options for high-usage vehicles, covering the fourth and fifth year or up to 1,80,000km. The firm claims a total cost of ownership of around 47p/km. Flexible finance options with repayment tenures of up to 72 months will be available.

Support Prime range supported by Hyundai's nationwide sales network The Prime range will be backed by Hyundai's nationwide sales and service network. Trained Fleet Care Advisors will be present at dealerships to cater specifically to taxi and fleet customers. The company offers optional accessories such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a rear-view camera. Additionally, the vehicles come with a three-year warranty.