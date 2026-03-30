Hyundai hints at world debut with 15s New York teaser
Auto
Hyundai just dropped a mysterious 15-second teaser ahead of this week's New York Auto Show, hinting at a "major world debut."
The video shows a spinning cube-like rock and a lone figure walking forward.
Some observers speculate it might tie into the Crater concept, but Hyundai is keeping details secret for now.
April 1 9:55am ET YouTube reveal
The reveal happens Wednesday, April 1, at 9:55am ET and will be livestreamed on Hyundai's YouTube channel.
Motor1 expressed excitement about Hyundai's upcoming reveal and said there is curiosity about what the automaker will show.