Hyundai India registers its highest-ever sales for February

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recorded its highest-ever sales for February, selling a total of 66,134 units. The figure marks a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.6% over the 58,727 units sold in the same month last year. The milestone also includes Hyundai's highest-ever domestic sales for any February since it started operations in India.

Sales breakdown Best-ever domestic sales performance for February Hyundai's domestic sales in February 2026 stood at 52,407 units, marking a YoY growth of 9.8% over the 47,727 units sold in February 2025. This is the company's best-ever performance for domestic sales in February. However, month-on-month (MoM), domestic sales fell by 11.3% from January 2026 when Hyundai had sold a total of 59,107 units.

Export impact Exports grew by nearly 25% YoY Hyundai's exports in February 2026 were at a whopping 13,727 units, registering an impressive YoY growth of 24.8% over the 11,000 units exported in the same period last year. The strong export performance was instrumental in pushing Hyundai's total monthly sales to a record high for the month of February.

