Hyundai India registers highest-ever monthly sales in January

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved a major milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in January 2026. The company sold 59,107 units during the month, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.5%. This growth is attributed to strong demand across its product range, while improved export performance contributed to the overall sales increase.

Sales breakdown Record total monthly sales and strong export performance Along with domestic sales, Hyundai also witnessed its highest-ever total monthly sales at 73,137 units in January 2026. This is an impressive year-on-year increase of 11.5%. The company's export performance was also strong, contributing a whopping 14,030 units to the total. This marks a significant year-on-year growth of 20.9%, highlighting Hyundai's expanding presence in international markets.

Model performance Stellar sales performance of VENUE and AURA The strong sales numbers in January were also driven by the stellar performance of some of Hyundai's popular models. The Hyundai VENUE was a top seller with 12,413 units sold, while the AURA sedan also performed well with 7,978 units sold. Both these models achieved their highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026.

