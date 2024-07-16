In short Simplifying... In short Hyundai has launched its entry SUV, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, with a mileage of 27km/kg and prices starting from ₹8.5 lakh.

Available in three variants, the vehicle features a 1.2-liter petrol engine, a five-speed manual gearbox, and an integrated ECU for smooth fuel transition.

Hyundai aims to offer sustainable mobility solutions with this high fuel efficiency SUV, targeting customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on their adventurous spirit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Exter CNG is equipped with two 30-liter CNG tanks

Hyundai Exter CNG, with 27km/kg mileage, debuts at ₹8.5 lakh

By Mudit Dube 10:58 am Jul 16, 202410:58 am

What's the story Hyundai has launched the CNG variant of Exter in India. Dubbed 'Exter Hy-CNG Duo,' it is priced starting at ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Hyundai's first car to feature a twin-cylinder CNG tank, similar to the technology offered by Tata Motors on its CNG lineup. It is equipped with two 30-liter CNG tanks and boasts a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg. The dual-cylinder setup frees up space in the boot, making the Exter CNG more practical and efficient for customers.

Vehicle specs

Exter Hy-CNG Duo's features and fuel efficiency

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is available in three variants - S, SX, and the recently launched SX Knight Edition. The base S trim costs ₹8.5 lakh while the SX and SX Knight Edition are priced at ₹9.23 lakh and ₹9.38 lakh, respectively. It is equipped with a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle also has an integrated ECU, enabling a smooth transition between fuel options.

Company's words

Hyundai's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions

"Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV- Exter with dual-cylinder CNG technology," said COO Tarun Garg. "With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration."