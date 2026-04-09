Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing on Indian roads
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The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has been seen testing on Indian roads, introduced globally in March 2024.
The updated EV sports a sharper front bumper, new alloy wheels, and a wider roof spoiler that adds a bit more length.
Inside, there's a redesigned steering wheel with interactive lights and the wireless charging pad has moved to a handier spot.
Ioniq 5 gets 84 kWh battery
This version packs an upgraded 84 kWh battery: expect up to 570km range and super-fast charging (10%-80% in just 18 minutes).
It'll likely be rear-wheel drive for India.
The launch is set for Q2 2026, with pricing expected above the current ₹46.3 lakh tag.
It'll go up against rivals like the Kia EV6 and BMW iX1 LWB.