Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied testing on Indian roads

Ioniq 5 gets 84 kWh battery

This version packs an upgraded 84 kWh battery: expect up to 570km range and super-fast charging (10%-80% in just 18 minutes).

It'll likely be rear-wheel drive for India.

The launch is set for Q2 2026, with pricing expected above the current ₹46.3 lakh tag.

It'll go up against rivals like the Kia EV6 and BMW iX1 LWB.