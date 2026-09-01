Hyundai Motor India records 65,796 August sales despite export slowdown
Hyundai Motor India recorded its highest-ever August domestic sales, selling 65,796 cars in August 2026, up 8.8% from last year.
Domestic sales were especially strong, jumping 23.6% to reach its highest-ever domestic sales for an August of 54,396 units.
While exports slowed down due to tricky logistics and tensions in West Asia, the company's home market is clearly thriving.
Tarun Garg: Apr-Aug domestic growth 12.6%
From April to August this year, Hyundai's domestic sales grew by 12.6% YoY.
Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg says the August domestic sales reflected demand for Hyundai's product portfolio.
He admits exports faced challenges but stays upbeat about global demand improving soon.
Garg says Hyundai continues to sustain strong growth momentum in FY2027, with domestic sales growing by 12.6% YoY during the April-August period.