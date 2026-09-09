Hyundai prepares mass market electric SUV for India, expands charging
Hyundai is gearing up to launch a new, mass-market electric SUV made just for India. It'll join their current EVs like the IONIQ 5 and the CRETA Electric.
To make switching to EVs easier, Hyundai kicked off new 120-kW DC fast-charging stations in New Delhi on World EV Day 2026 and is working on better charging infrastructure across the country.
Hyundai targets 820 EV touchpoints FY27
Hyundai wants going electric to be smooth for everyone. By FY27, they plan to have 820 touchpoints and 650 workshops ready for EVs.
They're also training an additional over 7,000 sales personnel and more than 5,000 service personnel just for electric vehicles, on top of the more than 10,000 sales pros and over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel already trained.
As Hyundai's MD and CEO Tarun Garg puts it: By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialized infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding.