Hyundai prepares mass market electric SUV for India, expands charging

Hyundai wants going electric to be smooth for everyone. By FY27, they plan to have 820 touchpoints and 650 workshops ready for EVs.

They're also training an additional over 7,000 sales personnel and more than 5,000 service personnel just for electric vehicles, on top of the more than 10,000 sales pros and over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel already trained.

As Hyundai's MD and CEO Tarun Garg puts it: By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialized infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding.