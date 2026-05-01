Hyundai records best April sales in India with 51,902 cars
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Hyundai just had its best April ever in India, selling 51,902 cars, a solid 17% jump from last year.
The brand's strong start to the new fiscal year also came with over 13,700 cars shipped out as exports.
Hyundai Venue hits record 12,420 sales
The Hyundai Venue stood out with record monthly sales of 12,420 units, thanks to recent updates and a top-tier Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Tarun Garg said newer models and special editions like the Exter, Verna, Ioniq 5, Creta Summer Edition, and Venue Knight Edition really helped drive this momentum.
Hyundai says it's staying focused on better mobility solutions and customer experience moving forward.