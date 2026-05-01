Hyundai records best April sales in India with 51,902 cars

Hyundai Venue hits record 12,420 sales

The Hyundai Venue stood out with record monthly sales of 12,420 units, thanks to recent updates and a top-tier Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Tarun Garg said newer models and special editions like the Exter, Verna, Ioniq 5, Creta Summer Edition, and Venue Knight Edition really helped drive this momentum.

Hyundai says it's staying focused on better mobility solutions and customer experience moving forward.