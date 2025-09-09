Hyundai's stylish Concept THREE previews a new eletric hatchback

Hyundai has made a grand return to the IAA Mobility event with the global debut of Concept THREE, its first-ever compact electric vehicle (EV) under the IONIQ sub-brand. The striking concept car was unveiled in Munich and marks Hyundai's strategic entry into Europe's rapidly growing compact EV market. The move also highlights the company's long-term electrification plans for the region.

Market expansion Concept THREE aligns with Hyundai's electrification roadmap The Concept THREE is Hyundai's entry into the B-segment EV space, complementing its existing midsize and large electric models. The company sees compact EVs as vital to its growth strategy, especially with urbanization and stringent sustainability regulations reshaping European cities. Hyundai also plans to electrify all of its models in Europe by 2027 and introduce 21 global EVs by 2030.

Design philosophy Design details of Concept THREE Concept THREE showcases Hyundai's 'Art of Steel' design philosophy, inspired by the strength and flexibility of advanced steel technologies. The car's sculpted body features and the Tungsten Gray finish with lemon-tinted glass accents adds to its expressive style. The distinctive Aero Hatch profile enhances aerodynamic efficiency while adding urban versatility with a vertical tailgate. Measuring 4,287mm long, 1,940mm wide and 1,428mm high with a wheelbase of 2,722mm, Concept THREE is compact yet spacious.

Interior features Interior of the compact EV focuses on sustainability and warmth The interior of Concept THREE is a calming, intuitive space defined by yellow and gray tonalities, soft textures, and user-focused layouts. It emphasizes sustainability with recycled textiles, ocean waste fabrics, and lightweight aluminum foam while remaining warm and premium. Personalization is key here with modular "Bring Your Own Lifestyle" widgets and playful design elements like Mr. Pix to create an emotional bond with users.