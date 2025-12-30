Hyundai rolls out its 1st-ever taxi cars: Prime HB and Prime SD

Built for business, ready for the road

These cars are all about efficiency and comfort—offering a mileage of 28.40km/kg for the Prime SD and 27.32km/kg for the Prime HB, with features like six airbags, rear AC vents, and parking sensors.

Bookings are open at Hyundai showrooms across India with a ₹5,000 deposit.

With strong warranty options and low running costs, Hyundai's new Prime range is designed to make life easier (and more profitable) for fleet owners and taxi drivers alike.