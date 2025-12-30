Next Article
Hyundai rolls out its 1st-ever taxi cars: Prime HB and Prime SD
Auto
Hyundai has just launched its first dedicated taxi models in India—the Prime HB hatchback (₹5.99 lakh) and the Prime SD sedan (₹6.89 lakh).
Both run on a 1.2L petrol or CNG engine, aiming to keep rides affordable for drivers while boosting their earnings per kilometer.
Built for business, ready for the road
These cars are all about efficiency and comfort—offering a mileage of 28.40km/kg for the Prime SD and 27.32km/kg for the Prime HB, with features like six airbags, rear AC vents, and parking sensors.
Bookings are open at Hyundai showrooms across India with a ₹5,000 deposit.
With strong warranty options and low running costs, Hyundai's new Prime range is designed to make life easier (and more profitable) for fleet owners and taxi drivers alike.