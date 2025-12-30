Mips is buying Koroyd to make helmets safer Auto Dec 30, 2025

Mips, a Swedish company known for making helmets safer during crashes, is acquiring Koroyd—the folks behind those cool energy-absorbing tubes you see in some helmets.

The $44 million deal (with a possible $27 million extra if things go well) should wrap up by the end of 2025.

By teaming up, they're hoping to tackle both twisting and straight-on impacts, making helmets even better at protecting your head.