Mips is buying Koroyd to make helmets safer
Mips, a Swedish company known for making helmets safer during crashes, is acquiring Koroyd—the folks behind those cool energy-absorbing tubes you see in some helmets.
The $44 million deal (with a possible $27 million extra if things go well) should wrap up by the end of 2025.
By teaming up, they're hoping to tackle both twisting and straight-on impacts, making helmets even better at protecting your head.
What this means for helmet safety (and beyond)
Even after the merger, Mips and Koroyd will keep their own styles and keep innovating separately.
But together, they'll be able to do more research and push helmet tech into new areas—think cycling, motorsports, and industrial safety.
The combo could mean faster innovation and better protection for anyone who wears a helmet—not just cyclists.