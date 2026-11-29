Hyundai working on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival for Indian market
What's the story
Hyundai is working on its first-ever multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for the Indian market. The project, codenamed Ki1i, is part of the company's larger strategy to introduce 26 new models by 2030. The new MPV will likely be positioned above Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and take on Toyota Innova Hycross. It could be underpinned by the current-generation Santa Fe's N3 platform and could come with a diesel engine option.
Design specs
Ki1i to be a feature-rich C-segment MPV
The Ki1i is likely to be a feature-rich C-segment MPV, with a longer body than the Ertiga.
It could come with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-screen setup, ventilated seats, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
However, these details are yet to be confirmed by Hyundai.
Engine details
Diesel engine option likely for Ki1i
While specific powertrain details remain unclear, a diesel engine is likely to be offered for the Ki1i.
This could be the 117hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder unit already seen in Venue, Creta, and Alcazar models.
The addition of a diesel engine would fill the gap left by Toyota Innova Crysta's discontinuation in 2027 due to new CAFE 3 emission norms.
Market influence
Hyundai's entry into the mass-market diesel MPV segment
The Ki1i will be Hyundai's first MPV for India and its entry into the mass-market diesel MPV segment.
This move could give Innova Crysta owners a more feature-rich and refined upgrade.
Currently, the only diesel-powered MPVs available in India are Innova Crysta, Kia Carens, and Carens Clavis, making this a strategic move by Hyundai to tap into an underserved market.